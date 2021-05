Denmark’s regulated betting and gaming market declined by 15 per cent to DKK1,305m (€175.5m) in the first quarter of 2021, as the land-based sector continued to be negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Restaurants, gambling arcades and land-based casinos remained closed across the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, with no revenue generated from gaming machines or casinos during the quarter.

Q1 2021 Gross Gaming Revenue Comparison (DKK)

While the land-based sector struggled, there was a [...]