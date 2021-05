Sydney-listed sports betting operator PointsBet recorded strong growth in its fiscal third quarter ended 31 March, with net win soaring by 246 per cent to AUD$64.9m.

Turnover from its Australian and US sports betting businesses increased by 236 per cent year-on-year to $905.2m during the quarter, with turnover in Australia rising 137 per cent to $423.2m and US turnover climbing 431 per cent to $482.0m following a busy US sporting calendar.

Q3 FY 2021 Results Comparison (AUD$)

Within [...]