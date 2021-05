Britain's Gambling Commission has released new data showing the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on online gambling behaviour in March 2021, with gross gambling yield (GGY) climbing 4 per cent compared to the previous month.

With all land-based premises closed since December, data from operators covering approximately 80 per cent of the online gambling market showed a 17 per cent increase in active online accounts versus the previous month, with growth recorded across all products except poker, [...]