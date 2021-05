Athens-listed gaming and lottery supplier Intralot has reported a 17 per cent fall in full year revenue to €364.8m in 2020, as results were negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite recording a 4 per cent improvement in revenue during the final quarter of the year, full year revenue declined to €364.8m, with B2B/B2G services accounting for 67 per cent of the total as revenue from the segment fell by 52 per cent year-on-year. B2C operations [...]