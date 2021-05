Penn National Gaming has reported a 15 per cent increase in revenue to $1.27bn for the first quarter of 2021, benefiting from increased revenue from its online sports betting and iGaming platforms.

While the comparable period last year was negatively impacted by the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, the company posted record results from its land-based business in Q1, and also benefited from growing contributions from its online Barstool Sportsbook and online casino platforms.

After adjusting for [...]