Oregon’s regulated sports betting market generated total handle of $25.3m during the month of April.

Wagers from the Oregon Lottery’s DraftKings-powered Scoreboard online sports betting operation grew by 5 per cent compared to the previous month, with gross gaming revenue (GGR) increasing by 93 per cent to $2.7m.

Basketball remained the most popular sport with wagers of $13.6m in April, ahead of baseball at $4.3m, soccer at $2.6m and ice hockey at $1.5m.

Oregon Sports Betting: Year-to-Date 2021

