Scientific Games grew first quarter revenue by 0.6 per cent to $729m, despite the continued impact of Covid-19 restrictions on its land-based gaming business.

The company benefited from double-digit growth from its Lottery, SciPlay and Digital businesses during the first quarter of 2021, which offset a 23 per cent decline in Gaming revenue to $244m.

Lottery revenue rose 17 per cent year-on-year to $248m, driven by record US instant game sales, large Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, [...]