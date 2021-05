New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has posted a 56 per cent drop in revenue to $22.8m in the first quarter of 2021, as Covid-19 restrictions continued to negatively impact its land-based businesses.

With the company’s global land-based businesses almost entirely closed for the quarter due to the ongoing pandemic, Gaming revenue fell by 57 per cent year-on-year to $10.8m.

This included a $3.1m payment from a UK LBO customer relating to the contractual revenue share of [...]