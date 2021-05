New York-listed Bally’s Corporation has reported a 76 per cent increase in first quarter revenue to $192.3m, buoyed by growth across all revenue segments except for Racing.

The strongest year-on-year growth came from the Gaming division, where revenue doubled to $152.9m from $75.8m in Q1 2020, driven by a loosening of covid-related capacity restrictions and contributions from Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally's Atlantic City and Eldorado Shreveport, which were acquired in the second half of 2020.

This [...]