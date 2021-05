New York-listed Playtika has reported a 20 per cent increase in revenue to $638.9m in a strong first quarter for the social gaming operator.

The company enjoyed strong growth from its Bingo Blitz game, which grew revenue by 40 per cent year-on-year, while revenue from its casual gaming portfolio increased by 30 per cent. Solitaire Grand Harvest revenue rose 60 per cent versus a year ago, while revenue from Board Kings increased by 57 per cent.

Overall, [...]