Social gaming operator Playstudios has reported a 27 per cent increase in first quarter revenue to $74.1m.

The year-on-year revenue growth was attributed to the performance of its core portfolio of games and additions to the myVEGAS Slots app, such as the Shaquille O’Neal-themed SHAQ9 game, as well as the launch of myVEGAS bingo.

The company grew Q1 revenue despite a 22 per cent year-on-year fall in average daily active users (DAUs) to 1,259 and an 18 [...]