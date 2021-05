Toronto-listed B2B gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group has reported a 62 per cent increase in revenue to €14.2m in the first quarter of 2021, benefiting from the accelerated roll out of its in-house developed slot content.

Total wagering revenue generated by Bragg’s customers rose 52 per cent year-on-year to €3.5bn, with the number of unique players using the supplier’s games and content climbing 54 per cent to 2.4m.

Bragg launched nine new B2C operators across a number [...]