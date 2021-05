Michigan’s commercial casinos generated monthly aggregate revenue of $109.0m in April, including retail sports betting revenue of $1.5m.

With zero revenue generated in the comparable period last year as venues were closed due to Covid-19, aggregate revenue from the state’s three commercial casinos in Detroit fell by 13 per cent compared to April 2019.

Table games and slots generated $107.4m in revenue during the month, with market leader MGM Grand Detroit accounting for $43.2m of the total, [...]