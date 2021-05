Indiana’s regulated sports betting market saw $236.4m wagered in April, as DraftKings and FanDuel continued to dominate the online market.

Total wagers at the state’s 11 operational sportsbooks fell by 25 per cent compared to the previous month’s $316.7m, with online sports betting contributing $209.1m and retail accounting for the remaining $27.3m.

Basketball was the most popular sport during April with wagers of $76.1m, followed by Parlay bets at $60.4m and other sports at $50.5m. Baseball contributed [...]