Michigan’s newly regulated online sports betting and iGaming market generated total gross receipts of $115.2m in April.

The state’s licensed operators saw gross receipts from iGaming decline marginally month-on-month by 0.2 per cent to $94.9m, while online sports betting gross receipts fell by 37 per cent sequentially to $20.4m.

Michigan Gross Receipts: April 2021 (US$)

Within iGaming, MGM Grand Detroit and partner BetMGM maintained their early market leadership position with gross receipts of $36.8m, ahead of MotorCity Casino [...]