New York-listed iGaming operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) has posted record results for the first quarter of 2021 as revenue increased by 54 per cent to $26.7m.

The operator benefited from the launch of iGaming operations in Michigan during Q1, with revenue steadily increasing in the state over the period.

This helped GNOG’s total active first time depositors soar by 386 per cent compared to a year ago, with returning active depositors climbing 49 per cent [...]