Athens-listed lottery and gaming operator OPAP has reported a 47 per cent drop in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €174.2m in Q1 due to the negative impact of Covid-related retail closures.

With only 40 per cent of OPAP’s Greek retail network reopening in February, lottery GGR was down 76 per cent at €36.6m, while GGR from instant and passive games fell 59 per cent to €7.9m. Sports betting GGR declined by 6 per cent to €82.4m, [...]