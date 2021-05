New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has raised its full year revenue guidance by more than a third after posting growth of 52 per cent during the first quarter of 2021.

Revenue in Q1 increased to $53.7m, benefiting from growth across all three of the company’s business segments.

Betting Technology, Content and Services revenue rose 42 per cent year-on-year to $39.0m, driven by price increases on contract renewals and renegotiations powered by Genius’ official [...]