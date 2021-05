Madrid-listed betting and gaming operator Codere has reported a 24 per cent increase in revenue from its growing Online business to €19.8m in the first quarter of 2021.

Despite the strong growth online, total Q1 revenue fell by 54 per cent year-on-year to €127.2m as the company’s land-based operations were hit by Covid-related closures across Europe and South America.

Italy was the only market that remained fully closed during the quarter, generating zero revenue compared to revenue [...]