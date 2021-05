Mississippi’s 26 licensed sportsbook operators collected total wagers of $32.9m in April 2021.

Sports wagers fell by 35 per cent compared to the previous month, with basketball representing nearly half of the total with $14.2m, followed by Sports Parlay Cards at $4.8m and baseball at $6.9m. Other sports contributed a further $6.6m, with American football generating $321,860 in wagers during the month.

In the comparable period last year, operators generated zero wagers from sports betting as casinos [...]