The latest data from Britain’s Gambling Commission shows that gross gambling yield (GGY) from the online gambling sector rose by 3 per cent sequentially to more than £560m in April 2021.

The data from the biggest operators representing 80 per cent of the market shows a 4 per cent rise in active player numbers as a result of increased recreational play during the Grand National, as well as an improvement in operator margins for real-event sports [...]