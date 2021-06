Indiana’s licensed sportsbook operators booked total wagers of $254.4m in May, benefiting from the first contributions from newly launched online operators Betway, Barstool Sports and WynnBET.

Total sports wagers from the state’s 11 operational casinos were up 8 per cent compared to the previous month, with online sports betting contributing $228.4m and retail accounting for the remaining $26.0m.

Basketball was again the most popular sport during May with wagers of $82.4m, followed by Parlay bets at $62.0m [...]