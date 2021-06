Michigan’s licensed online sports betting and gaming operators collected total gross receipts of $114.3m in May, with BetMGM and FanDuel continuing to lead the market.

Total gross receipts fell by 1 per cent compared to the previous month, with iGaming contributing $94.9m to the total and online sports betting $19.5m.

Michigan Gross Receipts: May 2021 (US$)

Within iGaming, MGM Grand Detroit and partner BetMGM continued to lead the market with gross receipts of $36.1m, more than double MotorCity [...]