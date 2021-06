New York’s four commercial casinos have generated total gross gaming revenue (GGR) of $53.8m in May, with retail sports betting contributing just 3 per cent of the total.

May’s GGR was up 2 per cent compared to the previous month and mostly derived from slot and electronic table games (ETG), which accounted for GGR of $39.5m during the month.

Table games generated for a further $12.7m in GGR, with poker and sports betting contributing $97,247 and [...]