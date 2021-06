Tennessee’s licensed online sports betting operators collected total wagers of $160.9m in May, the lowest monthly total since the opening of the market last November.

Total wagers at the state’s seven licensed online sportsbooks fell by 7 per cent compared to the previous month’s $172.4m.

Payouts to players amounted to $145.5 during the month, generating adjusted gross income of $13.7m for operators, a decline of 5 per cent month-on-month. This generated privilege taxes for the state of [...]