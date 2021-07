New York-listed gaming operator and B2B supplier GAN expects to report second quarter revenue of between $34m to $35m.

The company benefited from its recently acquired B2C business Coolbet during the period, with a stronger than expected performance in Latin America and Northern Europe and higher sports betting margin of 9.7 per cent, compared to 6.8 per cent in the first quarter.

“Momentum has carried through the second quarter and driven continued sequential top-line growth for the [...]