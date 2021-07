Indiana’s regulated sports betting market collected total wagers of $246.3m in June, with Penn National Gaming’s Ameristar Casino maintaining its market leadership position.

Total sports wagers from the state’s 11 operational casinos fell by 3 per cent compared to the previous month, with online sports betting contributing $218.4m and retail betting accounting for the remaining $27.9m.

Basketball was again the most popular sport in June with wagers of $77.1m, followed by baseball with $60.5m and Parlay bets [...]