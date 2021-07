Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit generated aggregate betting and gaming revenue of $108.1m in June.

Continuing to operate at limited capacity for 21 of 30 days due to Covid-19 restrictions, revenue fell marginally compared to the previous month’s $109.7m.

Table games and slots were down 2 per cent month-on-month at $105.8m in June, with MGM Grand Detroit maintaining its market leadership with revenue of $46.3m, ahead of MotorCity Casino’s $37.2m and Greektown Casino’s $22.3m.

The three Detroit [...]