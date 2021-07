Britain’s Gambling Commission has revealed that gross gambling yield (GGY) from the online sector fell by 5 per cent compared to the previous month to just over £533m in May.

Data from the biggest operators representing 80 per cent of the market shows that total bets increased by 1 per cent month-on-month, while the total number of active players fell by 14 per cent.

2021 Online Gross Gambling Yield Comparison (£)

Real-event sports betting GGY decreased by 11 [...]