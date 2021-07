New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market generated total gaming revenue of $2.11bn in the first half of 2021, with sports betting and iGaming accounting for $1bn of the total.

The market was boosted by a strong performance in June as gaming revenue soared 303 per cent to $392.8m compared to the previous year, which was negatively impacted by Covid-19.

June gaming revenue was up 5 per cent month-on-month, with land-based casino win contributing $214.5m, comprising $154.1m [...]