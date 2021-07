Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market generated a record $3.87bn during the fiscal year ended 30 June, with iGaming and sports betting together contributing nearly a third of the total.

Total gaming revenue increased by 42 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year, which was significantly impacted by casino shutdowns and other factors related to Covid-19.

Pennsylvania Gambling Revenue Comparison (US$)

During 2020/21, revenue from land-based slot machines rose 11 per cent year-on-year to $1.89bn, with Parx [...]