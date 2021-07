Frankfurt-listed betting and gaming operator bet-at-home.com has lowered its full year revenue and EBITDA guidance as a result of operational struggles in Germany and regulatory issues in Poland and Austria.

In its core market of Germany, bet-at-home.com said that results were impacted by the implementation of new conditions as part of the newly regulated sports betting market, with a number of existing German customers not going through the required process of re-registering and verifying player accounts [...]