Swedish gaming operator Svenska Spel has reported an 18 per cent increase in net gaming revenue to SEK1.94bn for the second quarter of 2021.

The operator benefited from strong growth from its Sport & Casino business, which saw revenue double to SEK598m in Q2, with the comparable period last year impacted by a limited range of sports in April and May due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Revenue from Svenska Spel’s core lottery business (Tur) rose marginally [...]