New York-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands has generated net revenue of $1.17bn from its Macao and Singapore operations during the second quarter of 2021.

With its Las Vegas property and operations presented as discontinued operations for sale, the company’s Macau operations accounted for more than two-thirds of the Q2 total as revenue soared to $855m, compared to just $47m last year due the Covid-19 outbreak.

Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands contributed a further $327m in revenue during [...]