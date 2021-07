Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Kindred Group has reported a 55 per cent increase in gross winnings revenue to £363.7m for the second quarter of 2021, buoyed by a strong performance in sports betting and an all-time high in active customers.

The year-on-year growth was driven by increased sports betting activity compared to the same period in 2020 when the sports calendar was impacted by Covid-19. This led to sports betting revenue soaring 153 per cent [...]