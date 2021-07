New Hampshire’s regulated sports betting market generated total handle of $520.6m in the fiscal year ended 30 June, with nearly 84 per cent of the total derived online.

The New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings saw total handle decline by 7 per cent compared to the previous month to $39.3m, marking the lowest monthly total since August 2020.

New Hampshire Sports Betting: Fiscal Year 2021 (US$)

Online sports wagers were down by 7 per [...]