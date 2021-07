New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Bally's Corporation expects to report revenue of between $258m to $268m for the second quarter of 2021.

Based on preliminary unaudited financial results, Bally’s expects Q2 revenue to soar by more than 792 per cent compared to the same period last year (Q2 2020: $28.9m), generating adjusted EBITDA of between $80m and $84m.

The better-than-expected operating performance at its land-based casinos and interactive businesses has enabled Bally's to revise its financing [...]