London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech said Tuesday that it remains confident in the company's prospects for the remainder of 2021 after benefiting from a “very strong” online performance during the first half of the year.

In a trading update for the six-month period ended 30 June, Playtech revealed that its core B2B and B2C operations had performed in line with expectations, buoyed by continued growth online and the reopening of Italian retail operations from mid-June.

The company’s [...]