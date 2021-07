New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Boyd Gaming has seen revenue soar by 326 per cent to $893.6m in the second quarter of 2021 as the majority of its casino venues were back in operation.

The significant year-on-year revenue growth in Q2 was mostly due to the resumption of retail casino operations compared to the same period a year ago, which was impacted by state-mandated closures due to Covid-19.

Compared to the second quarter of 2019, total [...]