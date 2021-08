Virginia’s licensed sports betting operators generated $234.9m in handle in June.

The fifth full month following the launch of regulated sports betting on 21 January saw Virginia's total sports betting handle climb by 3 per cent month-on-month, according to latest data released by the Virginia Lottery.

The state’s seven licensed operators paid out $212.9m in winnings during the month, with bonuses and promotions amounting to $5.0m and other deductions $2.1m.

As a result, adjusted gross revenue (AGR) across [...]