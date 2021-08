Latvia’s regulated gambling market saw turnover decline by 24.5 per cent to €55.9m in the first half of 2021, with a strong performance from licensed iGaming operators unable to offset the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the land-based sector.

Total market turnover fell significantly compared to the same period last year as the Latvian government shut down all land-based gambling activities between 1 January and 14 June 2021. Last year, land-based venues were closed between [...]