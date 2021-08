New York-listed social gaming operator Playtika has reported a 1 per cent increase in revenue to $659.2m for the second quarter of 2021.

The company enjoyed strong growth from its casual gaming portfolio, which saw revenue climb 16 per cent year-on-year, while Bingo Blitz revenue was up 20 per cent and Solitaire Grand Harvest revenue rose 61 per cent versus a year ago.

Overall, Q2 average daily active users (DAUs) fell by 12 per cent year-on-year to [...]