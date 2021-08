New York-listed racing and gaming operator Penn National Gaming returned to profit during the second quarter of 2021 as revenue increased to $1.55bn, buoyed by improved visitation numbers as Covid-19 restrictions eased.

Revenue soared by 406 per cent compared to the company’s Covid-impacted results in 2020, and was 19 per cent higher than Q2 2019.

The Northeast segment contributed revenue of $652.5m during the quarter, up 9 per cent compared to Q2 2019, with revenue from the [...]