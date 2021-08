New York-listed Scientific Games has reported a 63 per cent increase in revenue to $880m for the second quarter of 2021, buoyed by record performances from its Lottery and Digital segments.

Revenue from the company’s core Gaming business soared by 303 per cent to $367m compared to last year’s Covid-impacted Q2 results.

This comprised record gross gaming revenue in the US and improvements in the UK and Europe, which included a $38m benefit from the overcharging of [...]