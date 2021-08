London-listed betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has seen group revenue double to £3.05bn during the first half of 2021, buoyed by a strong performance from its online sports betting product.

Revenue soared by 99 per cent following the acquisition of The Stars Group (TSG) last year, with the 2020 comparative including only 56 days contribution from TSG.

On a pro forma basis, Flutter’s revenue increased by 30 per cent year-on-year, with sports betting revenue up 58 [...]