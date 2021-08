New York-listed social gaming operator SciPlay has reported a 7 per cent fall in revenue to $154.0m in the second quarter of 2021, with the drop largely due to the easing of stay-at-home measures compared to the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Despite the year-on-year decline, Q2 marked the second highest quarterly revenue performance by SciPlay, with revenue climbing 2 per cent versus the first quarter of the year.

Average daily active users (DAUs) fell [...]