Britain’s online betting and gaming market declined for the second consecutive month as total gross gambling yield (GGY) fell by 7 per cent sequentially to £496.1m in June.

The latest data from the Gambling Commission reveals that total bets placed fell by 10 per cent month-on-month to 6.2bn, while total active players climbed 4 per cent compared to May 2021, buoyed by the start of the Euro 2020 football tournament.

June 2021 Online Gross Gambling Yield Comparison [...]