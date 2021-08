Stockholm-listed LeoVegas has posted a 13 per cent drop in revenue to €96.8m for the second quarter of 2021, with a negative impact from regulatory changes in Germany offsetting a record performance in Sweden.

Excluding Germany, revenue would have grown 3 per cent year-on-year despite tough comparisons last year during the start of the pandemic, with LeoVegas benefiting from the first contributions from newly acquired Expekt.

New depositing customers (NDCs) fell by 9 per cent versus a [...]