Denmark’s regulated betting and gaming market generated total gross gaming revenue of DKK2.88bn (€386.8m) during the first half of 2021.

Total gross gaming revenue (GGR) climbed 6 per cent compared to the same period last year, following improved results from the Covid-impacted land-based gaming sector and continued strong performances from the online casino and sports betting sectors.

H1 2021 Gross Gaming Revenue Comparison (DKK)

Online casino was the most popular form of gambling during H1 as GGR increased [...]