Indiana’s licensed sportsbook operators booked total handle of $194.5m in July, its lowest monthly total since last August.

Total sports wagers from the state’s 11 operational casinos were up significantly compared to last year’s $70.9m, which was negatively impacted by Covid-19 restrictions, with online sports betting contributing $174.6m and retail betting $19.9m.

Baseball was the most popular sport in July with wagers of $63.5m, followed by other sports with $53.8m and Parlay bets at $45.3m. Basketball contributed [...]